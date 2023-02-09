Face of Nabataean Woman Reconstructed

Thursday, February 9, 2023

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES—CNN reports that the face of a Nabataean woman who lived some 2,000 years ago has been reconstructed from bone fragments recovered from a tomb at the site of the ancient trade center of Hegra, which is located in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Inscriptions on the tomb identified its occupant as a woman named Hinat, according to archaeologist Laila Nehme. Information gleaned from the bones, combined with anthropological data, were employed to produce the sculpture with a 3-D printer. The sculpture of Hinat is currently on display at the Hegra Welcome Center. For more on the Nabataeans, go to "Letter from Jordan: Beyond Petra."