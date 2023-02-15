search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Cache of Artifacts Uncovered at Harriet Tubman’s Birthplace

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Maryland Tubman ArtifactsBALTIMORE, MARYLAND—CBS News reports that items thought to make up a West African spirit cache have been found on Maryland’s Eastern Shore near the site of an enslaved overseer’s house on the land of slaveholder Anthony Thompson. Ben Ross, Harriet Tubman’s father, also lived on the property. Tubman was born into slavery as Araminta Ross at the site in 1822. The cache includes glass, a round button, red and blue items, and metal nails. After Tubman’s escape to freedom in 1849, she returned to Maryland multiple times to free family members and others as a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad, a network of routes and safe houses to assist those fleeing bondage. To read about finds from the cabin where young Harriet Tubman and her family lived, go to "Tubman's Training Ground."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ancient Promise of Water

Letter from the Faroes

Digs & Discoveries

Peru’s Lost Temple

Bird Brains

Standing Swords

Earliest Ayahuasca Trip

Early Medieval Elegance

L is for Lice

Weapons of Choice

Winter Light

Closely Knit

Mounds in the Family

Off the Grid

Around the World

Snacking in the Colosseum, Japanese tomb statue, Attila the Hun’s motives, 300,000-year-old fur coats, and Egyptian crocodiles in the afterlife

Artifact

Tunes for all time

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America