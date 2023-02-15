Cache of Artifacts Uncovered at Harriet Tubman’s Birthplace

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND—CBS News reports that items thought to make up a West African spirit cache have been found on Maryland’s Eastern Shore near the site of an enslaved overseer’s house on the land of slaveholder Anthony Thompson. Ben Ross, Harriet Tubman’s father, also lived on the property. Tubman was born into slavery as Araminta Ross at the site in 1822. The cache includes glass, a round button, red and blue items, and metal nails. After Tubman’s escape to freedom in 1849, she returned to Maryland multiple times to free family members and others as a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad, a network of routes and safe houses to assist those fleeing bondage. To read about finds from the cabin where young Harriet Tubman and her family lived, go to "Tubman's Training Ground."