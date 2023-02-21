A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Sumerian Palace and Temple Discovered in Iraq
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
TELLO, IRAQ—According to a report in The Guardian, the 4,500-year-old Lord Palace of the Kings and a temple dedicated to the god Ninĝirsu have been discovered in Girsu, a Sumerian city in southern Iraq that was discovered about 140 years ago. Researchers were aware of the existence of the mud-brick palace from inscriptions unearthed at other locations in the city. The excavation team, which is made up of British and Iraqi archaeologists, also recovered more than 200 cuneiform tablets of administrative records at the site. To read more about the site, go to "Girsu's Enigmatic Construction."
Advertisement
Snacking in the Colosseum, Japanese tomb statue, Attila the Hun’s motives, 300,000-year-old fur coats, and Egyptian crocodiles in the afterlife
Tunes for all time
Advertisement
Advertisement