Sumerian Palace and Temple Discovered in Iraq

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

TELLO, IRAQ—According to a report in The Guardian, the 4,500-year-old Lord Palace of the Kings and a temple dedicated to the god Ninĝirsu have been discovered in Girsu, a Sumerian city in southern Iraq that was discovered about 140 years ago. Researchers were aware of the existence of the mud-brick palace from inscriptions unearthed at other locations in the city. The excavation team, which is made up of British and Iraqi archaeologists, also recovered more than 200 cuneiform tablets of administrative records at the site. To read more about the site, go to "Girsu's Enigmatic Construction."

