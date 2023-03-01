search
Moai Discovered on Easter Island

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

SANTIAGO, CHILE—ArtNet News reports that a moai has been discovered buried in a dry lake bed on Easter Island. Salvador Atán Hito of Ma’u Henua explained that no one knew about this particular volcanic rock statue because it had been hidden by the lake and the tall reeds surrounding it until recently. Archaeologist Terry Hunt of the University of Arizona added that additional moai may be found. For more on the Easter Island moai, go to "Around the World: Chile."

