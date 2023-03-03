Camera Glimpses Hidden Corridor in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Friday, March 3, 2023

CAIRO, EGYPT—BBC News reports that a corridor first detected in the Great Pyramid of Giza in 2016 with muography, a non-invasive technique that tracks the path of muons from space, has been viewed with an endoscope. The corridor, which measures about 30 feet long and seven feet wide, is situated about 22 feet above the pyramid’s main entrance. The endoscope was fed into the corridor through a joint in a stone chevron structure. The vaulted space may have been constructed to redistribute the pyramid’s weight around the entrance, or perhaps over an undiscovered chamber. “We’re going to continue our scanning so we will see what we can do… to figure out what we can find out beneath it, or just by the end of this corridor,” said Mostafa Waziri of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities. To read about the highly skilled workers who helped construct the Great Pyramid, go to "Journeys of the Pyramid Builders."