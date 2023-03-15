search
Early Metal Artifacts Recovered in Northern Vietnam

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

HANOI, VIETNAM—Vietnam Plus reports that excavations conducted at Dong Dau, a site in northern Vietnam’s mountainous Ba Vi district, have uncovered thousands of pieces of pottery; bronze artifacts; jewelry; and stone tools such as axes, hammers, and chisels. The site is estimated to be between 3,000 and 3,800 years old. Urbanization of the region around Hanoi has destroyed many sites from this period, making Dong Dau important to researchers. To read about stone tool manufacture at the site of Rach Nui some 3,500 years ago, go to "World Roundup: Vietnam."

