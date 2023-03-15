Archaeology Magazine

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C.—CNN reports that U.S. officials returned three metal swords and a stone ax stolen from Ukraine in a ceremony at the Ukrainian Embassy. The artifacts were seized last fall by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in the International Mail Facility at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The items were found in two separate shipments—the three swords had been shipped from Russia, while the ax had been shipped from Ukraine. To read about prehistoric megastructures at the site of Nebelivka, go to "World Roundup: Ukraine."