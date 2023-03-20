Traces of Medieval Temple Discovered in Eastern India

Monday, March 20, 2023

JAJPUR, INDIA—The Times of India reports that a temple complex dated to the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries has been discovered at a four-acre site located in eastern India, at the base of a small hill near the village of Purushottampur Sasana. Temple foundations, large stone blocks, sculptures, and carved stone panels have been uncovered. Images on the panels depict war processions, royal processions, musical bands, elephants, and palanquins. Officials from the state of Odisha’s Indian Natural Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH) noted that the carvings are similar in style to artifacts recently recovered in a nearby village. Traces of several small medieval forts have also been found in the region. To read about a Buddhist monastery unearthed in Odisha, go to "Early Buddhism in India."