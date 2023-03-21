Prehistoric “Engravings Room” Rediscovered in Spain

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

LA FEBRÓ, SPAIN—According to an El País report, more than 100 engravings were found by a group of cave explorers on a 26-foot-long panel in Cova de la Vila, an underground cave near northeastern Spain's Mediterranean coastline. The oval room was explored in the 1940s, but its location had been lost. Ramón Viñas of the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution (IPHES) said that the well-preserved engravings date to between the fifth and third millennia B.C. The images, inscribed with a stone, wooden tool, or with fingers, include line drawings and figures arranged in five horizontal lines. Researchers are now working to create a 3-D model of the cave.