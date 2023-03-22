Traces of Neolithic Houses Unearthed in Northern China

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

FENYANG CITY, CHINA—Xinhua reports that traces of the foundations of two houses have been uncovered in northern China’s Shanxi Province. The houses, situated partly underground, have been attributed to the Yangshao culture, and dated to some 5,500 years ago. The smaller house, which shows signs of burning, covered about 320 square feet, while the larger occupied about 420 square feet. A millstone and pottery were found in the larger structure. “The discovery of two house foundations is of great significance to the study of the structure, layout, construction technology, and function of houses in the middle period of the Yangshao culture,” said archaeologist Wang Pujun. For more on Neolithic settlements in China, go to "Neolithic City of Shimao," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade.