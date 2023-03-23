search
Burial Chamber Uncovered at Maya Site of Palenque

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Mexico Greenstone FigureCHIAPAS, MEXICO—According to a report in the Mexico Daily Post, a burial chamber was discovered in southern Mexico at the Maya site of Palenque during work conducted by researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) ahead of the construction of the Mayan Train route. The main chamber holds the remains of a person who had been buried face-up in a manner typical of other burials at Palenque. The bones of a second person, thought to be a woman, were found in an antechamber. Her bones had likely been moved to the antechamber from another burial site. An additional skull, greenstone figures, and three plates were also recovered from the grave. Analysis of the bones continues. To read about another burial at Palenque, go to "Inside a Painted Tomb."

Recent Issues


