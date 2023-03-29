800-Year-Old Tomb Discovered in Central China

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

SHANXI PROVINCE, CHINA—The Charlotte Observer reports that a Jin Dynasty tomb was discovered in central China during a pipeline digging project. Archaeologists from the Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said that the tomb consists of a stepped passageway leading to a main burial chamber containing the remains of a child who died between the ages of six and eight, and the remains of two men who died between the ages of 50 and 60. The carvings around the doorway on the south wall of this chamber mimic lattice windows. Carvings of lattice doors and windows also cover the east and west walls. On the north wall, a carving made to mimic the look of wood depicts a man and his wife. No evidence of paint has been found on the carvings. Porcelain bowls, jars, and pottery were also found, in addition to a stone block recording the purchase of the land for the tomb that has been dated to between A.D. 1190 and 1196. To read about bronze smithing in ancient China, go to "(Un)following the Recipe."