search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Genome Study Reflects Swahili Oral History

Monday, April 3, 2023

Tanzania Kilwa KisiwaniYORK, ENGLAND—According to a statement released by the University of York, DNA analysis of remains from Kenya and Tanzania suggests that merchants from Persia who traded along eastern Africa’s coast between A.D. 900 and 1100 had children with local women. Their descendants came to dominate the towns on the so-called Swahili Coast of the Indian Ocean. Jeffrey Fleisher of Rice University said that Swahili oral histories also tell of Persian ancestry. “We have long believed that cultural changes were associated with the adoption of Islam and this new research gives us a genetic timeframe that suggests that this is a reasonable assumption to make,” added Stephanie Wynne-Jones of the University of York. “Persian migrants would have been part of the cosmopolitan world created by coastal African societies,” she explained. The study also detected the arrival of ancestry from Arabia in the Swahili coastal population about 500 years later. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature. To read about water storage solutions on the arid Swahili Coast, go to "The Ancient Promise of Water: Saving for the Season."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ancient Promise of Water

The Shaman's Secrets

Letter from the Faroes

Digs & Discoveries

Peru’s Lost Temple

Bird Brains

Standing Swords

Earliest Ayahuasca Trip

Early Medieval Elegance

L is for Lice

Weapons of Choice

Winter Light

Closely Knit

Mounds in the Family

Off the Grid

Around the World

Snacking in the Colosseum, Japanese tomb statue, Attila the Hun’s motives, 300,000-year-old fur coats, and Egyptian crocodiles in the afterlife

Artifact

Tunes for all time

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America