search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Python May Have Been on the Neolithic Menu in Southern China

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

NANNING, CHINA—According to a Xinhua report, snake bones have been found among mammal remains at a Neolithic site in the Zuojiang River Basin in southern China. The snake is estimated to have been more than 15 feet long and belonged to the species Python bivittatus, or Burmese python. Yang Qingping of the Guangxi Institute of Cultural Relic Protection and Archaeology said that most of the recovered bones bear signs of butchering and possible burn marks. The snake, he added, is thought to have been hunted for food. To read about a snake eaten by a hunter-gatherer in what is now Texas some 1,500 years ago, go to "Snake Snack."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ancient Promise of Water

The Shaman's Secrets

Letter from the Faroes

Digs & Discoveries

Peru’s Lost Temple

Bird Brains

Standing Swords

Earliest Ayahuasca Trip

Early Medieval Elegance

L is for Lice

Weapons of Choice

Winter Light

Closely Knit

Mounds in the Family

Off the Grid

Around the World

Snacking in the Colosseum, Japanese tomb statue, Attila the Hun’s motives, 300,000-year-old fur coats, and Egyptian crocodiles in the afterlife

Artifact

Tunes for all time

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America