High-Tech Tools Used to Record Ancient Graffiti in Southern Egypt

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Philae Isis TempleBRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA—According to a statement released by Simon Fraser University (SFU), researchers from SFU and the University of Ottawa are using spatial reality capture technology to create a 3-D record of the ancient graffiti in the Temple of Isis in the Philae temple complex, which is located on an island in the Nile River in Upper Egypt. Sabrina Higgins of SFU explained that these techniques, incorporating photogrammetry, raking light, and laser scanning, will allow researchers to capture in detail the layers of engravings applied over a 2,000-year period. Scholars will be able to study the markings in context from remote locations, Higgins concluded. To read more about the temples on Philae, go to "When Isis Was Queen."

