search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Byzantine-Era Tunnel Found in Istanbul

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

ISTANBUL, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that researchers from Istanbul Municipality’s Cultural Heritage Department discovered a 1,500-year-old tunnel while exploring the remains of Saint Polyeuktos Church, which was built between A.D. 524 and 527 and stood until about the eleventh century. The passageway was lined with marble and decorated with reliefs. A 1,900-year-old Roman statue, bronze coins, stamped bricks, marble fragments, pottery, oil lamps, and glass and metal artifacts have also been uncovered during the recent excavations. To read about a submerged church found 100 miles from Istanbul, go to "Sunken Byzantine Basilica," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2014.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Peru's Great Urban Experiment

Letter from the American Southeast

Digs & Discoveries

The Beauty of Bugs

The Road to Runes

German Wishing Well

Bon Appetit!

Maya Monkey Diplomacy

Prescription Bottle

Silk Road Detour

Update: Notre Dame’s Nobility

Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery

Taking the Stage

The Sea God’s Sanctuary

Off The Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a new Easter Island statue, the first equestrians, a sphinx’s familiar smile, 14,000-year-old mastodon spearpoints, and an early Chinese toilet

Artifact

Ancient inside joke

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America