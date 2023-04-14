Apollo Gemstone Ring Unearthed in England

Friday, April 14, 2023

ESSEX, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a metal detectorist found a Roman silver ring in a field near the city of Chelmsford. The ring, which dates to between A.D. 125 and 175, bears an inlaid carnelian carved with an image of the god Apollo that would have been used as a seal to sign documents. "Apollo, being the god of healing and prophecy, would hopefully have protected the wearer from harm or illness," said Essex finds liaison officer Lori Rogerson. Researchers believe the gemstone was produced by the same ancient jewelery workshop that crafted the 110 intaglios of the Snettisham hoard, which was discovered in Norfolk in 1985. To read about Roman gemstones engraved with a popular poem, go to "Poetic License."