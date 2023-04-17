Bronze Age and Roman Era Remains Unearthed in Cornwall

Monday, April 17, 2023

NEWQUAY, ENGLAND—According to a statement released by Cornwall Council, archaeologists excavating at the site of a new housing development in the town of Newquay have unearthed three Bronze Age roundhouses and a Roman-era agricultural settlement not far from where the River Gannel meets the Atlantic Ocean. Sean Taylor of the Cornwall Archaeological Unit notes that finding Bronze Age houses clustered together is unusual for the area, and that an oval structure dating to the Roman period discovered at the site is a type of building unique to Cornwall. “It’s starting to look like this part of Newquay was a very important and densely populated area from the Neolithic (ca. 4000 B.C.) onwards,” said Taylor. “The estuary undoubtedly formed an important link with the outside world throughout prehistory.” To read in-depth about archaeological discoveries in Cornwall, go to “Was There A Real King Arthur?”