Early 20th-Century Ships Spotted in Lake Superior

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Marvin NameboardCHICAGO, ILLINOIS—According to an Associated Press report, the wreckage of two ships that disappeared during a storm in 1914 have been found in Lake Superior by members of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society. A third ship remains missing, although the researchers expect to find it soon. All three vessels were owned by the Edward Hines Lumber Company. The steamship C.F. Curtis was towing the Selden E. Marvin and the Annie M. Peterson from Baraga, Michigan, to Tonawanda, New York, when the storm hit, killing a total of 28 people. Society member Corey Adkins explained that the Curtis and the Marvin were found about 20 miles farther into the lake than historic records of the disaster had indicated. Damage to the Marvin’s bow and the Curtis’s stern suggests that a collision may have occurred, he added. “Those are all questions we want to consider when we go back out this summer,” Adkins concluded. To read about wrecks in Thunder Bay, go to "Shipwreck Alley."

