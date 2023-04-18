search
Sculptures Unearthed in Italy’s Ancient City of Paestum

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Paestum Eros FigurineROME, ITALY—According to an Associated Press report, excavations in southern Italy at the site of the ancient Greek coastal city of Paestum have uncovered small terracotta bull heads and a figurine of the Greek god Eros riding a dolphin. The seven bull heads had been placed around an altar in a small temple. The dolphin figurine is thought to have been made by the Avili family of ceramicists. Their work had not previously been found in the city. To read about a statue unearthed in the ancient Greek city of Philippi, go to "A Young Hercules."

