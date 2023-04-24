Viking Hoard Discovered in Denmark

Monday, April 24, 2023

HOBRO, DENMARK—The Guardian reports that a young metal detectorist discovered jewelry from Scotland or Ireland and some 300 Danish, Arab, and Germanic silver coins estimated to be more than 1,000 years old in northwestern Denmark, about five miles from the Fyrkat Viking ringfort, which was constructed by King Harald Bluetooth. The pieces of the hoard had been separated into two spots located near each other. Lars Christian Norback of the North Jutland Museum said that the hoard may have been buried when the fort was burned. Archaeologists will return to the area for further investigation. To read about a cache of Viking silver and Anglo-Saxon heirlooms, go to "Secrets of Scotland's Viking Age Hoard."