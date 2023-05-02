search
Italy Repatriates Looted Stela to Turkey

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

ROME, ITALY—The Associated Press reports that officials in Italy handed over to the Turkish ambassador a funerary stela recovered from a private home in Florence by the Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage. It has been determined that the artifact, which had been purchased in France, was looted from the area of the ancient city of Zeugma in southeastern Turkey. The second-century stela depicts a woman wearing a veil and a tunic and bears a Greek inscription reading, “Satornila, the wife who loves her husband, farewell!” For more, go to "Zeugma After the Flood."

