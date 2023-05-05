search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Ancient Microbes Recovered From Dental Calculus

Friday, May 5, 2023

Tooth TartarCAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS—Science Magazine reports that a team of researchers including Christina Warinner of Harvard University has used samples of dental calculus from the remains of 46 people who lived between 30,000 and 150 years ago to reconstruct the genomes of extinct and previously unknown oral bacteria. They even inserted some of the ancient genes into modern bacteria, in an experiment suggesting that ancient bacteria may have produced molecules for cellular signaling, just as modern bacteria do. “We haven’t brought [the microbes] back to life, but identified key genes for making chemical compounds we’re interested in,” Warinner said. For example, chlorobium, a bacterium not found in living humans, exists in anaerobic conditions with little light. It may have entered an ancient person’s mouth by drinking cave water, or it may have been part of some people’s ancient oral microbiome, Warinner explained. Other enzymes produced by the bacteria could have played a role in immune responses and helped ancient people to digest nutrients in their food, she concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science. For more on ancient microbial DNA in dental calculus, go to "Worlds Within Us."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Peru's Great Urban Experiment

Letter from the American Southeast

Digs & Discoveries

The Beauty of Bugs

The Road to Runes

German Wishing Well

Bon Appetit!

Maya Monkey Diplomacy

Prescription Bottle

Silk Road Detour

Update: Notre Dame’s Nobility

Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery

Taking the Stage

The Sea God’s Sanctuary

Off The Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a new Easter Island statue, the first equestrians, a sphinx’s familiar smile, 14,000-year-old mastodon spearpoints, and an early Chinese toilet

Artifact

Ancient inside joke

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America