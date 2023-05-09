search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Subsurface Imaging Reveals Australia’s Ancient Landscape

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Australia Floodplain MangrovesADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA—According to a statement released by Flinders University, a new survey of the Red Lily Lagoon area in Northern Australia’s West Arnhem Land with electric resistivity tomography (ERT) has revealed that some 8,000 years ago, the ocean’s coastline stretched across what is now an inland region. The area is known for Madjedbebe, a 60,000-year-old archaeological site, and its distinctive ancient rock art. Environmental changes at the lagoon are reflected in this rock art, with the appearance of images of freshwater species of fish, birds, and crocodiles in areas that had once been near the ocean and mangrove swamps, explained team member Jarrad Knowlessar. Such environmental changes are also reflected in the types of stone artifacts that were made, and the sorts of foods that were eaten, he added. The new environmental model produced by the survey will also help researchers to identify areas where additional archaeological sites could be found. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS ONE. To read more about how Aboriginal artists depicted climate change in the rock art of West Arnhem Land, go to "Letter from Australia: Where the World Was Born."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Peru's Great Urban Experiment

Letter from the American Southeast

Digs & Discoveries

The Beauty of Bugs

The Road to Runes

German Wishing Well

Bon Appetit!

Maya Monkey Diplomacy

Prescription Bottle

Silk Road Detour

Update: Notre Dame’s Nobility

Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery

Taking the Stage

The Sea God’s Sanctuary

Off The Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a new Easter Island statue, the first equestrians, a sphinx’s familiar smile, 14,000-year-old mastodon spearpoints, and an early Chinese toilet

Artifact

Ancient inside joke

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America