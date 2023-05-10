Bone Fragment in Storage Belonged to Ancient Alaska Woman

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

BUFFALO, NEW YORK—A bone fragment recovered from southeastern Alaska’s Lawyer’s Cave in the 1990s has been identified as 3,000-year-old human remains, according to a Live Science report. Shell beads and a bone awl also found in the cave suggest the space had been inhabited. It had been previously thought that the bone came from a bear, but recent analysis conducted by Alber Aqil of the University of Buffalo and his colleagues has shown that the bone is a fragment of a human humerus, or upper arm bone. Although only about 15 percent of the genome was recovered, Aqil added, it was enough to determine that the bone had belonged to a woman who is related to today’s Tlingit people, who still live in southeastern Alaska. After consulting with local tribal authorities, the remains have been dubbed “Tatóok yík yées sháawat,” or TYYS, for short, which translates to “young lady in cave.” “I would say that the Tlingit people have been where they are for a [very] long time,” Aqil said. No traces of DNA from Paleo-Inuit people, who are thought to have migrated to North America by sea some 6,000 years ago, were found in the genome. The bone fragment will be repatriated for reburial. Read the original scholarly article about this research in iScience. To read about the discovery of a Tlingit fort that had been attacked by Russian forces in 1804, go to "Around the World: Alaska."