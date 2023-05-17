search
Unusual Bronze Dagger Discovered in Poland

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

LUBLIN, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that a 3,500-year-old bronze dagger was discovered near the surface of the soil in a forest in southeastern Poland by a metal detectorist. Paweł Wira of the Chełm Provincial Office for the Protection of Monuments said it is the first such weapon to be found in the region. He thinks it may have been lost by a traveler. “It is not a local product, the item most likely came here from today’s Hungary, Czechia, Austria or Slovakia—from the Danube area,” Wira explained. The dagger will be held at the Regional Museum in Krasnystaw. To read about medieval weapons uncovered in graves near Cieple, go to "Viking Knights, Polish Days."

