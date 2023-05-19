search
Two Skeletons Uncovered at Pompeii

Friday, May 19, 2023

ROME, ITALY—The Guardian reports that the skeletons of two people have been found in Pompeii, at the Insula dei Casti Amanti, which is located in an area where a bakery and homes have been uncovered. Pompeii was destroyed in A.D. 79 by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. The skeletons, found beneath a collapsed wall, have been identified as two men in their 50s. One of the men had raised his arm, perhaps in an attempt to protect himself. The building where the remains were discovered is thought to have fallen in an earthquake during an early stage of the volcanic eruption. Beads and six coins dated to the middle of the second century B.C. were also recovered from the room. For more, go to "Digging Deeper into Pompeii's Past."

