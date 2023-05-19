search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Researchers Use A.I. to Read Ancient Mesopotamian Texts

Friday, May 19, 2023

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL—Artnet News reports that artificial intelligence has been used by researchers from Tel Aviv University and Ariel University to translate ancient cuneiform texts from Mesopotamia into English. Luis Sáenz of Ariel University said that the use of A.I. is not intended to replace human scholarship, but could speed the process of translating the vast quantity of fragmentary texts in the Sumerian and Akkadian languages that have been recovered from archaeological sites. Artificial intelligence could eventually be used by Assyriologists and non-Assyriologists to read these texts, he added. “The future will require more tools to digitize data published in papers in order to keep training the model and to improve the results,” Sáenz concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PNAS Nexus. To read about thousands of cuneiform tablets unearthed at a Bronze Age city in Syria, go to "The Ugarit Archives." 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Peru's Great Urban Experiment

Letter from the American Southeast

Digs & Discoveries

The Beauty of Bugs

The Road to Runes

German Wishing Well

Bon Appetit!

Maya Monkey Diplomacy

Prescription Bottle

Silk Road Detour

Update: Notre Dame’s Nobility

Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery

Taking the Stage

The Sea God’s Sanctuary

Off The Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a new Easter Island statue, the first equestrians, a sphinx’s familiar smile, 14,000-year-old mastodon spearpoints, and an early Chinese toilet

Artifact

Ancient inside joke

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America