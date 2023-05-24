7,000-Year-Old Skeleton Uncovered in Poland

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

KRAKÓW, POLAND—Live Science reports that a well-preserved skeleton that may have belonged to an early Neolithic farmer was discovered in southern Poland ahead of a construction project. Flint and pottery fragments from the Linear Pottery culture were found near the bones, suggesting that they are about 7,000 years old. Archaeologist Paweł Micyk said that the non-acidic nature of the soil helped to preserve the human remains. Radiocarbon dating and an analysis of the bones by an anthropologist will likely produce more information about the person’s origins and identity, he added. To read about burials of the Linear Pottery people that were recently unearthed in Slovakia, go to "Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery."