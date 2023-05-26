Flood-Damaged Books Frozen in Italy

Friday, May 26, 2023

BOLOGNA, ITALY—The Guardian reports that ancient books and manuscripts damaged by recent deadly flooding in northern Italy’s region of Emilia-Romagna are being stored in industrial freezers provided by a frozen food company. So far, books have been salvaged by volunteers and the carabinieri of the Cultural Heritage Protection Unit of Bologna from the basement of a seminary in Cava, the Trisi Library in Lugo, and the archives of the Forlì town hall. Freezing could draw water out of the books and help prevent further damage in the drying and restoration process. To read about how technology is helping researchers read vanished texts on reused palimpsests, go to "Recovering Hidden Texts."