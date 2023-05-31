search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman Perfume Found in Spain Analyzed

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Spain UnguentariumCÓRDOBA, SPAIN—According to a statement released by the University of Córdoba, a team of researchers led by chemist José Rafael Ruiz Arrebola has analyzed the contents of a 2,000-year-old vessel recovered from a mausoleum in southern Spain’s Roman city of Carmo. The mausoleum held the remains of six individuals in six urns, one of which was made of glass. The remains of a woman who died between 30 and 40 years of age were found in this glass urn, along with traces of a cloth bag that held a rock crystal flask sealed with a stone and bitumen and three amber beads. The well-preserved material inside the flask was examined with X-ray diffraction, gas chromatography, and mass spectrometry. The study determined that the ointment base had been made from a vegetable oil, perhaps olive oil, while the scent was derived from Pogostemon cablin, a plant from India used to produce the scent patchouli. The high quality of the flask holding the scent suggests that it was a valuable product. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Heritage. For more on Roman Spain, go to "Making an Entrance."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Peru's Great Urban Experiment

The Man in the Middle

Letter from the American Southeast

Digs & Discoveries

The Beauty of Bugs

The Road to Runes

German Wishing Well

Bon Appetit!

Maya Monkey Diplomacy

Prescription Bottle

Silk Road Detour

Update: Notre Dame’s Nobility

Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery

Taking the Stage

The Sea God’s Sanctuary

Off The Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a new Easter Island statue, the first equestrians, a sphinx’s familiar smile, 14,000-year-old mastodon spearpoints, and an early Chinese toilet

Artifact

Ancient inside joke

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America