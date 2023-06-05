Petroglyphs Discovered in Sweden

Monday, June 5, 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN—According to a Live Science report, a collection of petroglyphs depicting ships, people, and animals, has been found under a layer of moss on a steep rock face in Bohuslän, which is located on Sweden’s western coast. Martin Östholm of the Foundation for the Documentation of Bohuslän’s Rock Carvings, said that the carvings were made some 2,700 years ago, when the rocks were once part of an island. At that time, people would have had to stand on a boat or on a platform constructed on ice to reach the rock face and strike it with hard stones to reveal a white layer in the granite. Today, the researchers must stand on a platform to study the petroglyphs. It is not clear what the petroglyphs may mean—researchers have suggested that they may tell a story or convey ownership, however. To read about the discovery in Sweden of a pair of swords protruding from the earth, go to "Standing Swords."