search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Petroglyphs Discovered in Sweden

Monday, June 5, 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN—According to a Live Science report, a collection of petroglyphs depicting ships, people, and animals, has been found under a layer of moss on a steep rock face in Bohuslän, which is located on Sweden’s western coast. Martin Östholm of the Foundation for the Documentation of Bohuslän’s Rock Carvings, said that the carvings were made some 2,700 years ago, when the rocks were once part of an island. At that time, people would have had to stand on a boat or on a platform constructed on ice to reach the rock face and strike it with hard stones to reveal a white layer in the granite. Today, the researchers must stand on a platform to study the petroglyphs. It is not clear what the petroglyphs may mean—researchers have suggested that they may tell a story or convey ownership, however. To read about the discovery in Sweden of a pair of swords protruding from the earth, go to "Standing Swords."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Peru's Great Urban Experiment

The Man in the Middle

Letter from the American Southeast

Digs & Discoveries

The Beauty of Bugs

The Road to Runes

German Wishing Well

Bon Appetit!

Maya Monkey Diplomacy

Prescription Bottle

Silk Road Detour

Update: Notre Dame’s Nobility

Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery

Taking the Stage

The Sea God’s Sanctuary

Off The Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a new Easter Island statue, the first equestrians, a sphinx’s familiar smile, 14,000-year-old mastodon spearpoints, and an early Chinese toilet

Artifact

Ancient inside joke

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America