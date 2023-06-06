search
Drone Cameras Spot Prehistoric Rock Art in Spain

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Drone Rock ArtALICANTE, SPAIN—ArtNet News reports that prehistoric rock art has been discovered in the rugged mountains of eastern Spain with drones fitted with cameras. Geoarchaeology researcher and authorized drone pilot Francisco Javier Molina of the University of Alicante explored 18 hard-to-reach caves with drones, and discovered cave paintings in two of them. The artwork, including images of archers, deer, and goats, some of which had been hit with an arrow, is estimated to be 7,000 years old. He thinks the artists may have built scaffolding structures to reach some of the sites. “Once we have obtained the permits, we will start the documentation work in the first cave,” said research team member Virginia Gonzalez. “The idea is to extend the research to other nearby areas that are difficult to access,” she concluded. To read about prehistoric engraved tablets discovered in Spain and France, go to "Late Paleolithic Masterpieces."

