2,000 Ancient Figurines Unearthed on Greek Island

Thursday, June 8, 2023

ATHENS, GREECE—According to an Associated Press report, excavation of two small temples and a possible storeroom at the site of Vryokastro on the Greek island of Kythnos has uncovered more than 2,000 clay figurines thought to have been left as offerings over a period of centuries. The sanctuary has been dated to the seventh century B.C. and was in use for about 1,000 years. Most of the figurines depict women and children, but there are also depictions of men, tortoises, lions, pigs, and birds. Pottery vessels unearthed at the site have been linked to the worship of Demeter, the goddess of agriculture, and her daughter Persephone. Pottery imported from other areas of Greece, ornate lamps, and fragments of vases thought to have been used in the worship of Demeter and Persephone were also recovered. These vases could indicate a link between the sanctuary site on Kythnos with Eleusis, a site near Athens where Demeter and Persephone are known to have been worshipped in secret rites. To read about an island sanctuary that was home to an ancient Greek mystery cult, go to "Secret Rites of Samothrace."