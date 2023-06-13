search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Yue Kingdom Porcelain Instruments Unearthed in China

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

HANGZHOU, CHINA—According to a Xinhua report, porcelain musical instruments dated to the Eastern Zhou Dynasty (771–256 B.C.) have been discovered at the Dahutou site, which is located in eastern China. The instruments include six bells and three cylindrical percussion instruments thought to have been produced by the Yue Kingdom to be played with drums to signal troops on the battlefield. Luo Rupeng of the Zhejiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology said that instruments like these were usually made from bronze, but it is possible that Dahutou’s residents reserved metal for the production of weapons and farm tools. Building foundations, ash pits, ditches, wells, pottery, and several wooden oars for traveling by boat were also uncovered at the site. To read about another discovery from the Eastern Zhou Dynasty, go to "(Un)following the Recipe."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Africa's Merchant Kings

Letter from Patagonia

Digs & Discoveries

A New Day for the Ancestors' Mounds

A Game to Remember

Ancient Egyptian Astrology

Bog Togs

Update: Temple Times Two

Viking Support Animals

The Palace on Tablet Hill

A Surprise in Sudan

Bullish on the Storm God

Hybrid Hoard

Big Game Hunting

Off the Grid: The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Around the World

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

Artifact

Ode to Odin

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America