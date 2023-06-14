search
Bronze Age Artifacts Found at Estonia’s Asva Mound

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

TALLINN, ESTONIA—Uwe Sperling of Rostock University said that recent excavations of a Bronze Age fortress site at the Asva mound on Estonia’s island of Saaremaa have uncovered barley grains, a reindeer horn spoon, horseshoes, pottery, and an elk horn plow blade estimated to be 3,000 years old, according to an ERR report. Some 2,000 clay molds uncovered at the site suggest that bronze items were produced from imported materials for trade, he added. A dog’s stool was also recovered, which will be analyzed for clues as to what the animal ate. The Asva mound site was later occupied by the Vikings. To read about two Viking ships unearthed on Saaremaa, go to "The First Vikings."

