A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Ancient Greek Altar Unearthed in Sicily
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
ROME, ITALY—Reuters reports that an altar has been unearthed in the southern acropolis at the Greek site of Segesta, which is located in western Sicily and is widely known for its fifth century B.C. temple. A well-preserved sculpture base was also uncovered, according to Sicily’s regional culture minister Francesco Paolo Scarpinato. Archaeologists speculate the altar was used for family worship during the first century B.C., when Greek cultural influence in Sicily was at its height. To read about recent finds at another Greek city in Western Sicily go to "Beyond Sicily's Temples."
