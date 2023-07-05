search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Study Pushes Back Processing of Plant Fibers in Southeast Asia

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Phillipines Paleolithic Lithic Wear FibersQUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES—According to a Cosmos Magazine report, evidence for the processing of plant fibers has been detected on Paleolithic stone tools recovered from Tabon Cave, which is located in the Philippines on the island of Palawan. The tools have been dated to between 33,000 and 39,000 years ago. Hermine Xhauflair of the University of the Philippines Diliman and her colleagues compared the microscopic marks on three prehistoric tools with the marks on tools used today to strip bamboo and palm into fibers that can be used for tying or weaving and found that they are similar. The researchers explained that the ability to strip plant fibers suggests that the prehistoric groups who lived at Tabon Cave would have had the materials to make baskets, traps, and ropes to build houses, boats, and hunt with bows. To read in-depth about recent archaeological discoveries in the Philippines go to "Letter From the Philippines: One Grain at a Time."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Africa's Merchant Kings

Letter from Patagonia

Digs & Discoveries

A New Day for the Ancestors' Mounds

A Game to Remember

Ancient Egyptian Astrology

Bog Togs

Update: Temple Times Two

Viking Support Animals

The Palace on Tablet Hill

A Surprise in Sudan

Bullish on the Storm God

Hybrid Hoard

Big Game Hunting

Off the Grid: The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Around the World

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

Artifact

Ode to Odin

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America