Cluster of Tombs Excavated in Central China

Thursday, July 6, 2023

ZHENGZHOU, CHINA—China Daily reports that a cluster of tombs has been found in central China, in the region of Kaifeng, the capital of the Northern Song Dynasty (A.D. 960-1127), by researchers from the Henan Province Cultural Relics and Archaeology Institute. Two of the tombs have been dated to the Eastern Han Dynasty (A.D. 25-220), 12 have been dated to the Song Dynasty (A.D. 960-1279) and the rest to the Ming (A.D. 1368-1644) and Qing (A.D. 1644-1911) dynasties. The Song-period tombs, made of brick, mimic homes and gardens, with stairways, chambers with doors and windows, and murals featuring flowers, birds, and mythical creatures. These tombs are thought to have belonged to a single family. “Among the discoveries were chairs, tables with tableware as well as wine or teapots placed atop, alongside other items such as scissors, flat irons, clothes racks and wardrobes,” said team member Chang Hongjie. The objects, he explained, offer a glimpse into the daily life of the tomb owners. To read about the Song Dynasty origins of gunpowder, go to "Weapons of the Ancient World: Fire Lances and Cannons."