Italy Repatriates Stela to Turkey

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Turkey Zeugman StelaGAZİANTEP, TURKEY—According to a Hurriyet Daily News report, Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the return of a stela stolen from the ancient city of Zeugma, which is located in southeastern Turkey. The stela dates to the second century A.D. and depicts a noblewoman wearing a veil and a tunic. An inscription reads, “Satornila, the wife who loves her husband, farewell!” “This artifact carries a 2,000-year-old love story encompassing strong emotions such as separation, sorrow, and loyalty,” Ersoy said. The stela was recovered by Italian authorities in Venice. To read more about the ancient city, go to "Zeugma After the Flood."

