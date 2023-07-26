search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Remains of Small Roman Dog Uncovered in England

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

OXFORD, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that the 1,800-year-old remains of a small dog standing nearly eight inches tall have been found at a Roman villa in southeastern England’s Wittenham Clumps. “The fact that this dog was so small and had bowed legs suggests that she probably wasn’t bred for hunting [and] makes it far more likely that she was kept as a house dog, lap dog, or pet,” said zooarchaeologist Hannah Russ. Romans living in other parts of the empire had begun to breed and keep small dogs as pets, she explained. Hunting and herding dogs are also likely to have lived on this farm, added Maiya Pina-Dacier of DigVentures, which is conducting the excavation. A brooch and a copper bracelet were also recovered from the site. To read about a Roman dog statue uncovered in Gloucestershire, go to "Artifact."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Africa's Merchant Kings

An Elegant Enigma

Letter from Patagonia

Digs & Discoveries

A New Day for the Ancestors' Mounds

A Game to Remember

Ancient Egyptian Astrology

Bog Togs

Update: Temple Times Two

Viking Support Animals

The Palace on Tablet Hill

A Surprise in Sudan

Bullish on the Storm God

Hybrid Hoard

Big Game Hunting

Off the Grid: The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Around the World

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

Artifact

Ode to Odin

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America