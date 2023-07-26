search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Bronze Age Dwellings Unearthed in Romania

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Romania Dwellings ExcavationORADEA, ROMANIA—Romania-Insider reports that traces of three Bronze Age dwellings estimated to date to between 1700 and 1550 B.C. have been found in western Romania by researchers from the Ţării Crişurilor Museum, the University of Cologne, and the Romanian Academy. Mud bricks, ceramics, bones, tools, hearths, and storage pits have been uncovered. Soil samples from the site will be analyzed for information about the local environment and precise radiocarbon dating. For more on archaeology in Romania, go to "Ancient Tattoos: Ceramic Female Figurine."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Africa's Merchant Kings

An Elegant Enigma

Letter from Patagonia

Digs & Discoveries

A New Day for the Ancestors' Mounds

A Game to Remember

Ancient Egyptian Astrology

Bog Togs

Update: Temple Times Two

Viking Support Animals

The Palace on Tablet Hill

A Surprise in Sudan

Bullish on the Storm God

Hybrid Hoard

Big Game Hunting

Off the Grid: The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Around the World

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

Artifact

Ode to Odin

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America