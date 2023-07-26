Bronze Age Dwellings Unearthed in Romania

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

ORADEA, ROMANIA—Romania-Insider reports that traces of three Bronze Age dwellings estimated to date to between 1700 and 1550 B.C. have been found in western Romania by researchers from the Ţării Crişurilor Museum, the University of Cologne, and the Romanian Academy. Mud bricks, ceramics, bones, tools, hearths, and storage pits have been uncovered. Soil samples from the site will be analyzed for information about the local environment and precise radiocarbon dating. For more on archaeology in Romania, go to "Ancient Tattoos: Ceramic Female Figurine."