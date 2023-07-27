search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Genetic Study Suggests Regional Travel to Machu Picchu

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Peru Machu PicchuNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA—According to a statement released by Tulane University, archaeologist Jason Nesbitt and his colleagues analyzed the genomes of 34 sets of human remains recovered at Machu Picchu, the fifteenth-century Inca citadel perched on a mountain ridge in southern Peru. Nesbitt explained that the samples came from people who lived at the site as retainers and workers for Inca royalty and elites. Their DNA was then compared with DNA recovered from Inca burials in other parts of the empire and modern genomes from South America. The results of the study suggest that people traveled to Machu Picchu from all over the region. A lack of mixing among the individuals in the study also indicates that individuals traveled to the citadel alone, rather than in a family or community group, Nesbitt explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. For more on the site, go to "Machu Picchu's Stairway of Fountains."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Africa's Merchant Kings

An Elegant Enigma

Letter from Patagonia

Digs & Discoveries

A New Day for the Ancestors' Mounds

A Game to Remember

Ancient Egyptian Astrology

Bog Togs

Update: Temple Times Two

Viking Support Animals

The Palace on Tablet Hill

A Surprise in Sudan

Bullish on the Storm God

Hybrid Hoard

Big Game Hunting

Off the Grid: The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Around the World

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

Artifact

Ode to Odin

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America