Possible 19th-Century Jailhouse Found in Australia

Thursday, July 27, 2023

ALBANY, WESTERN AUSTRALIA—According to a statement released by University of Notre Dame Australia, traces of a 187-year-old jail were detected with ground-penetrating radar during an investigation of the historic European settlement at Lawley Park, which is located near the southern tip of Western Australia. Historical records from 1852 show that the brick jail measured less than 40 feet long and 20 feet wide. The structure was likely demolished in the 1870s. “Lawley Park has had much heritage significance, having been used by the British as a store, commissariat, and jail in the 1830s,” said research team leader Shane Burke. To read about excavations of a prison in the suburbs of Melbourne, go to "Alone, but Closely Watched."

