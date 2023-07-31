Ancient Shipwreck Discovered North of Rome

Monday, July 31, 2023

ROME, ITALY—BBC News reports that a nearly intact Roman shipwreck has been discovered under more than 500 feet of water in the Tyrrhenian Sea, near the port city of Civitavecchia. The ship, dated to the first or second century B.C., measured more than 65 feet long and had been carrying hundreds of amphoras when it sank. Italy’s Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage said that the site had been explored with a remotely operated robot. It is not clear if further investigations of the shipwreck are being planned. To read about a Byzantine shipwreck discovered off the coast of Sicily, go to "Shipping Stone."