search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Ancient Shipwreck Discovered North of Rome

Monday, July 31, 2023

Italy Shipwreck AmphorasROME, ITALY—BBC News reports that a nearly intact Roman shipwreck has been discovered under more than 500 feet of water in the Tyrrhenian Sea, near the port city of Civitavecchia. The ship, dated to the first or second century B.C., measured more than 65 feet long and had been carrying hundreds of amphoras when it sank. Italy’s Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage said that the site had been explored with a remotely operated robot. It is not clear if further investigations of the shipwreck are being planned. To read about a Byzantine shipwreck discovered off the coast of Sicily, go to "Shipping Stone."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Africa's Merchant Kings

An Elegant Enigma

Letter from Patagonia

Digs & Discoveries

A New Day for the Ancestors' Mounds

A Game to Remember

Ancient Egyptian Astrology

Bog Togs

Update: Temple Times Two

Viking Support Animals

The Palace on Tablet Hill

A Surprise in Sudan

Bullish on the Storm God

Hybrid Hoard

Big Game Hunting

Off the Grid: The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Around the World

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

Artifact

Ode to Odin

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America