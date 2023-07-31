Medieval Altar Uncovered at England’s Exeter Cathedral

Monday, July 31, 2023

EXETER, ENGLAND—Excavations in the choir area at Exeter Cathedral led by cathedral archaeologist John Allan have uncovered foundations of a Christian high altar dated to the early twelfth century, according to a BBC News report. Several burials found in the area are thought to belong to bishops of the twelfth and thirteenth centuries. Two empty tombs are thought to belong to bishops Robert Warelwast, who was a Norman cleric, and William Brewers, who participated in the Sixth Crusade (1228–1229). Their remains are known to have been moved in 1320. A deep backfilled area behind the altar may be an eleventh-century Norman crypt, dating to the period when the cathedral was founded, Allan explained. To read about analysis of stained glass in Canterbury Cathedral, go to "The Age of Glass."