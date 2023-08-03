Prehistoric Tool and Dolphin Remains Unearthed in Scotland

Thursday, August 3, 2023

STIRLING, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that a man digging a pool in his backyard in central Scotland unearthed the skeletal remains of a dolphin estimated to date back to 8,000 years ago, when the area was covered by an inland sea. “Our earliest ancestors would have been walking the shoreline every day for food such as seaweed and shellfish and if a seal, a whale, or a dolphin washed up it would be carved into almost immediately,” said archaeologist Murray Cook, who excavated the bones. A tool made from a piece of antler was found near the dolphin remains, suggesting that hunter-gatherers had hacked into the carcass. Cook and his team have not yet found the tip of the antler, which he thinks had been discarded. Andrew Kitchener of National Museum Scotland added that the dolphin may have been female, based on its size, and its teeth are worn, suggesting that it may have been older at the time of death. The bones will be radiocarbon dated. To read about another recent discovery in Scotland, go to "Bog Togs."