search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Prehistoric Tool and Dolphin Remains Unearthed in Scotland

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Scotland Dolphin SkeletonSTIRLING, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that a man digging a pool in his backyard in central Scotland unearthed the skeletal remains of a dolphin estimated to date back to 8,000 years ago, when the area was covered by an inland sea. “Our earliest ancestors would have been walking the shoreline every day for food such as seaweed and shellfish and if a seal, a whale, or a dolphin washed up it would be carved into almost immediately,” said archaeologist Murray Cook, who excavated the bones. A tool made from a piece of antler was found near the dolphin remains, suggesting that hunter-gatherers had hacked into the carcass. Cook and his team have not yet found the tip of the antler, which he thinks had been discarded. Andrew Kitchener of National Museum Scotland added that the dolphin may have been female, based on its size, and its teeth are worn, suggesting that it may have been older at the time of death. The bones will be radiocarbon dated. To read about another recent discovery in Scotland, go to "Bog Togs."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Africa's Merchant Kings

An Elegant Enigma

Letter from Patagonia

Digs & Discoveries

A New Day for the Ancestors' Mounds

A Game to Remember

Ancient Egyptian Astrology

Bog Togs

Update: Temple Times Two

Viking Support Animals

The Palace on Tablet Hill

A Surprise in Sudan

Bullish on the Storm God

Hybrid Hoard

Big Game Hunting

Off the Grid: The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Around the World

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

Artifact

Ode to Odin

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America