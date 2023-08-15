search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

U.S. Repatriates Artifacts to Italy

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK—According to a statement released by the office of the Manhattan District Attorney, 42 artifacts recovered during ongoing criminal investigations conducted by the District Attorney’s office with Homeland Security Investigations and Italy’s Carabinieri. The items were repatriated to Italy during a ceremony last week. “We continue to undo the damage wrought by decades of well-organized antiquities smuggling networks throughout Italy,” said District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. One of the objects is a two-foot-tall calyx krater painted with mythical scenes that has been dated to about 335 B.C. It had been looted from a tomb in southern Italy and was recovered from a private collection. Five gold coins and a gold fibula, buried together in the late third or early fourth century A.D., were also retrieved from a private collection. Two Etruscan tile paintings dated to about 440 B.C. were also returned. They had been taken from a tomb in central Italy’s Cerveteri necropolis and were found in an antiquities dealer’s storage unit. To read more about Etruscan antiquities, go to "Etruscan Code Uncracked."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ukraine's Lost Capital

Letter from Vesuvius

Digs & Discoveries

Nose to Tail

The Elephant and the Buddha

Ram Heads for Ramesses

Sunken Cargo

A Sword for the Ages

Royal Wharf

Pizza! Pizza?

A Very Close Encounter

Dramatic Entrance

Preventing the Return of the Dead

A More Comfortable Ride

Off the Grid

Around the World

Homo sapiens in Southeast Asia, world’s oldest birdcalls, a sunken Maya canoe, Roman poetry on a pot, and unearthing the “Dutch Stonehenge”

Artifact

Under lock and key

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America