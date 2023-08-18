Human Remains and Jade Ring Found at Maya Site in Mexico

Friday, August 18, 2023

CAMPECHE, MEXICO—According to a statement released by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), a 1,200-year-old ritual deposit has been found in a platform at a monumental complex at the Maya site of El Tigre in southeastern Mexico. The deposit contained two ceramic vessels with lids, whose style suggests that they date to sometime between A.D. 600 and 800. One of the vessels contained the skeletal remains of a young person in a flexed position and a well-preserved jade ring. INAH general director Diego Prieto Hernández said that the remains will be carefully excavated from the vessel in the laboratory, noting that the soil would be searched for any other artifacts and analyzed for any traces of pollen or seeds. To read about a submerged Maya canoe discovered in a Yucatán cenote, go to "Around the World: Mexico."