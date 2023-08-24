Possible Evidence of Deer Sacrifice Uncovered in England

Thursday, August 24, 2023

NAVENBY, ENGLAND—Skeletons of two red deer dating to the Bronze Age were unearthed in an ancient pit during work to build a new water grid across the East of England, according to a statement released by Anglian Water. The deer bones, which were buried more than 4,000 years ago, bear no signs of butchery. Alongside the remains, archaeologists found pottery made by members of the Bell Beaker culture, who originated in Europe and began to produce their distinctive, bell-shaped ceramics between 2800 and 2300 B.C. "The red deer may have been left as a sacrifice or offering by Early Bronze Age people," project archaeologist Jonathan Hutchings said. "Alternatively, it could have been a sort of ‘funeral’ for the deer, or a way to ward off or attract spirits." For more on the Bell Beaker culture, go to "Letter from Woodhenge: Stonehenge's Continental Cousin."